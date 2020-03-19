  • Kirkwall
In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page features:

•  Orkney’s community spirit prevails as the coronavirus crisis deepens — The woman behind a group, which hopes to support self-isolators in Orkney, praises the “overwhelming” reaction from the community.

This week’s newspaper also features:

• Kirkwall and St Ola Community Council pushes for childcare solutions

• Sandwick’s young farmers steal the show at the ODAYFC concert competition

• Orkney Islands Council maintains its position on cruise liners

• Businesses facing an ‘unprecedented crisis’ in light of the coronavirus outbreak

For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian today.

