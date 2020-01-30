In this week’s The Orcadian

January 30, 2020 at 6:00 am

This week’s front page asks: ‘Are an increasing number of holiday lets driving young folk out of Orkney, as they desperately search for their first property?’

Responding to concerns Orkney Islands Council has confirmed this week that it is now considering whether or not to use new powers from the Scottish Government to regulate the number of properties being used as short-term lets.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Holocaust Memorial Day marked

• MSPs challenge cabinet secretary on HIAL ATC proposals

• Town centre parking proposals discussed

• Stronsay Fish Mart back in business

