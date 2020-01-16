In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available now available in shops and online, here.
This week’s front page features:
• Lid lifted on OACAS closure “tragedy” — Years of underfunding and a lack of public support is behind the sudden closure of Orkney Alcohol Counselling and Advisory Service (OACAS), says the organisation’s former chairwoman.
• Flood defences in force as tides roll in with storm Brendan
Also in this week’s paper:
• Frustrations aired as the Helliar begins to cover the Hamnavoe
• Calls for urgent ambulance cover review
• Lost wallet leads to drugs fine
For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Orcadian.