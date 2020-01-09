  • Kirkwall
In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page features the story of a homeless man, living in Stromness, and the support he has received from the local community after his tent was vandalised on New Year’s Eve.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• An Inverness church memorialises Saint Magnus.

• Hospital equipment goes under the hammer.

• A family have a rare double celebration as they welcome a new son and a new grandson within two years.

• The dispute between air traffic controllers and HIAL comes to an end as a pay deal is accepted.

For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

