In this week’s The Orcadian

December 27, 2019 at 6:30 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian will be available in shops and online, here, this afternoon, Friday.

This week’s front page features the story of an Orkney man, Graeme Farquhar, whose Glasgow flat was one of 30 affected by a huge fire which engulfed a block of apartments on the banks of the Clyde.

This week’s newspaper features:

• A Stromness teenager, recovering from cancer, explains why she is not joining in in the traditional festivities this year.

• OIC leader calls for an end to the “blatant discrimination” towards Orcadians by the Scottish Government.

• The first part of a full review of the year’s news and sport.

• The Wrigley Sisters get set to take in the new year.

• A look ahead to the Stromness Yule Log.

• Full coverage as the Boys’ Ba’ heads up in a rapid eight-minute game and the Doonies celebrate the win after a six-hour marathon.

For all these stories, and much more, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

