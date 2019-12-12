  • Kirkwall
In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now online here. However, due to ferry cancellations, the paper edition is set to hit the shops at around midday.

This week features:

  • Who will win the north poll? We take a closer look as Orkney and Shetland go to the polls and speak to the six candidates hoping to win your votes.
  • Plans to revitalise Papdale takes shape as an artist’s impression of a new play area is unveiled.
  • MSPs slam ferry contract suspension.
  • Flotta to become hydrogen test centre hub in revolutionary project?
  • Headline acts announced at 2020 Orkney Folk Festival.
  • A review of the panto in Stromness.
  • Rugby captain hails battling qualities in Caledonia Shield win.

For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

