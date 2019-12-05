In this week’s The Orcadian

December 5, 2019 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page features:

• A glimpse of things to come? The latest visualisations of a proposed wind farm between Kirkwall and Finstown are released.

• A Stagecoach investigation takes place after a 12-year-old school pupil was allegedly left with blood pouring from a head wound.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Proposals for an extension at Glaitness primary school are submitted

• Alterations at St Magnus Cathedral are given the green light

• Questions are asked over Kirkwall care home delay

• Tree lightings take place all over the county

For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Orcadian

