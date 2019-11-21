In this week’s The Orcadian

November 21, 2019 at 6:05 am

This week's edition of The Orcadian is now available

This week’s front page features Jane Wright, of the Independent Workers Union, slamming Orkney Islands Council for the lack of support provided to the county’s foster carers.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

A look back at Orkney’s Children in Need fundraising efforts including photographs from around some of Orkney’s schools.

Six Orkney and Shetland candidates for December’s General Election gives their thoughts on how to tackle climate change.

An Orkney midwife makes an extra special delivery.

Moves to resolve the mv Eynhallow height restriction dilemma continues.

A new book celebrates a renowned Orkney artist.

A rare miniature bottle of whisky from a long-defunct Orkney distillery is believed to have become the most expensive miniature sold at auction.

There are just a few days left to get your nominations for the 2019 Orkney Sports Awards in.

Orkney RFC prepare for a crucial match away to Dunfermline this Saturday.

For these stories, and much more

