  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page carries a story about the possibility of the Pentland Ferries vessel Pentalina being used on the Stromness to Scrabster route during the refit period — an idea that the managing director of Pentland Ferries Andrew Banks says he would welcome.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Pentland Ferries’ Alfred arrives home

• Headstone work timetable revealed

• Events are held marking the 80th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Royal Oak

• Lost Kirkwall building unearthed

For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of today’s edition of The Orcadian.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos