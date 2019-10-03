In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s front page features a story on how a lack of communication led to the council’s unpopular grass-cutting savings.

Moves to prevent Orkney Islands Council from making further budget decisions without councillors being fully informed of their impact were recently accepted, after a lengthy investigation into cuts which saw large sections of public land untended last summer.

Also in this week’s edition of the paper:

• Council’s climate emergency plan to continue

• Interim OIC chief’s tenure may be extended

• A double award is given for students at Orkney College UHI

For all these stories, and much more, pick up today's edition of The Orcadian.

