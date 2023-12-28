featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

December 28, 2023 at 4:16 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian will be available from early this evening in local shops.

On the front page, Kirkwall Police ask residents to plan ahead, know your limits, and have a good time as we head towards Hogmanay.

This was the message from local officers, after The Orcadian joined them for a busy night on pub patrol last Friday.

Also in the paper is full coverage and a spread of photos from the double Doonie victory on Christmas Day.

More inside:

‘Greedflation’ and ‘price gouging’ called out as NorthLink ferry fare increase announced.

Rousay pottery one of the top archaeological finds of 2023.

Public views sought on OIC budget challenges.

Yule Log set to bring Stromness together.

Coastguard brings Christmas boast to charities.

