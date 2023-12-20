featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

December 20, 2023 at 3:43 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that a local charity has received the best Christmas present yet after a remarkable outpouring of support from the community.

Donations of money and pledges of goods, services or equipment have led those behind The Peedie Retreat to announce that they have now reached the halfway mark in their mission to fund the estimated £286,000 build.

This week’s newspaper also includes a special Ba’ preview feature, looking ahead to the Christmas and New Year games.

More inside:

Pantomime proposal makes for fairytale ending to Palace Players’ 50th anniversary year.

Kirkwall man urges more people to consider stem cell donation after giving someone a second chance.

Council shares concern for sheltered housing service.

‘Time is of the essence’ to resolve Brodgar toilet stink.

Revamped tractor run route revealed.

