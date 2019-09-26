  • Kirkwall
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page features:

• Blunders uncovered in kirkyard investigation — An OIC investigation has uncovered “significant weaknesses” in a controversial safety scheme, which saw hundreds of Orkney headstones taken down.

Also in this week’s paper:

• NHS Orkney denies investigation claims.

• Serco NorthLink to be awarded ferry contract — reaction and comment.

• Controversial turbines win government contracts.

• A weekend of triumph for Orkney’s sports teams.

For all these stories, plus much more, pick up a copy of today’s edition of The Orcadian.

