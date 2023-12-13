featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

December 13, 2023 at 3:29 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report on concerns from parents about the use of a national questionnaire at Kirkwall Grammar School which asks schoolchildren as young as 12 questions on sexuality, gender identity and sexual harassment.

A joint statement issued to The Orcadian by no less than six organisations, including Orkney Islands Council, Kirkwall Grammar School, and KGS parent council this week defended the survey, which is part of a nationwide programme to reduce gender-based violence in schools.

Also on the front page is news about the bizarre mass stranding of fish uncommon to Orkney waters.

This week’s newspaper also includes an all-important guide about opening times for businesses over the festive period, and the first edition of Christmas greetings.

More inside:

NHSO chief shares message of hope for 2024 amid financial and performance challenges.

£4k Brodgar toilet offer condemned.

Business set to boom at Old Library.

US premiere of Orkney film.

Stromness Drama Club delivers musical magic in winter show.

Up-and-coming creative unveiled as designer of Orkney 2025 silverware.

