featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

November 29, 2023 at 3:13 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that absence levels in Orkney primary schools appear to have doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to figures obtained by The Orcadian.

Orkney Islands Council was unable to respond to questions about the statistics before the newspaper went to press, and the reasons for the dramatic increase remain unclear.

But what is clear is that the Scottish Government is concerned about pupil absences across the country.

Also inside:

Target set for tractor run.

Man behind fatal ‘Hope stabbing to remain in state hospital.

Testing expansion planned for cancer gene.

Financial woes worsen for NHS Orkney.

Driver put off the road for Highland Park collision.

Festive season underway as tree lightings commence.

Celebrating 225 years of two stalwart local businesses — The Orcadian and Highland Park.

Share this:

Tweet

