In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.
On the front page, we report that two days before a waiter was gunned down at a Kirkwall restaurant in 1994 a man was heard making multiple threats to “shoot” him, outside the Bridge Street eatery where he was employed.
Police claimed at the time that the incident had been investigated and “cleared up”, but a report shared with The Orcadian this week reveals that two men involved in said altercation, and allegedly responsible for the threats, were never traced.
Also inside:
- Ten years of Orkney Foodbank
- Pentland Firth route fears as refit row rumbles on
- SOS: ‘Save Our Seabirds’ plea
- ‘Ceasefire now’ vigils continue
- X1 service deemed ‘unsatisfactory’
- Healthy trade expected for Prime Stock Show and Sale
- A record total raised for Children in Need
- Climbers to mix it with UK’s best