In this week’s The Orcadian

November 23, 2023 at 10:02 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that two days before a waiter was gunned down at a Kirkwall restaurant in 1994 a man was heard making multiple threats to “shoot” him, outside the Bridge Street eatery where he was employed.

Police claimed at the time that the incident had been investigated and “cleared up”, but a report shared with The Orcadian this week reveals that two men involved in said altercation, and allegedly responsible for the threats, were never traced.

Also inside:

Ten years of Orkney Foodbank

Pentland Firth route fears as refit row rumbles on

SOS: ‘Save Our Seabirds’ plea

‘Ceasefire now’ vigils continue

X1 service deemed ‘unsatisfactory’

Healthy trade expected for Prime Stock Show and Sale

A record total raised for Children in Need

Climbers to mix it with UK’s best

