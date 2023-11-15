featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

November 15, 2023 at 3:24 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

To mark Diabetes Awareness Month, on the front page, we tell the story of Ailsa Harvey, who is not letting the condition define who she is today or the woman she will become.

Instead, what the brave 12-year-old has set her determined young mind to is raising awareness of diabetes, and the danger signs to look out for.

The newspaper also includes a Christmas Gift Guide pull-out feature, highlighting some of the top present options on offer from local shops.

More inside:

Stronsay hails hotel reopening.

Council leader hails ‘essential step’ in ferry renewal mission.

Third time unlucky for Aberdeen bone scan.

Christmas tree Orkney-bound as communities begin to feel the festive spirit.

‘Hardy’ North County Cheviots help farming couple plan ahead.

Tributes paid to the fallen.

Third spot at netball Island Games for Orkney team.

