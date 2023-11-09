featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

November 9, 2023 at 11:42 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we share the news that organisers of Kirkwall Bonfire are to conduct a review of the annual community event, in the wake of a petition calling for its relocation. A group concerned for the impact the fireworks display has on birdlife at the Peedie Sea have received the backing of hundreds of signatories, as well as the broad support of a national animal welfare charity.

The front page also reports on the latest inspectors findings at a Kirkwall day centre, including concerns over “medication errors”.

Also inside:

Stolen shark’s cause of death a mystery

Vandals strike Stromness

Island hotel set for grand reopening

Alfred charter extended as Pentland Firth fares frozen

‘Mouthie Mums’ share oral cancer message

Orkney Acts aplenty on Trad Awards shortlist

All set for Pudsey’s Orkney visit as Children In Need approaches

Skies aglow with winter delights

