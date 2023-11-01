featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

November 1, 2023 at 4:10 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that “serious concerns” have been raised by NHS Orkney over what it has dubbed Loganair’s “deteriorating service.”

In the face of recent travel delays and cancellations the chief executive of the health board, Laura Skaife-Knight, has spoken out about the “significant impact” that this is having on both patients and clinicians.

Loganair has, this week, defended its “long and proud history” of helping the NHS and its patients.

More inside:

A second deep-water port for Scapa?

‘Significant sums owed to local fishermen’ as OFS creditors bill revealed.

Orkney Rocks! founders look back on decade of community song ahead of anniversary concert.

‘Enormous boost’ for seal rescue efforts.

OLA show and sale of calves.

Orkney netballers set for Island Games challenge.

