In this week’s The Orcadian

October 25, 2023 at 4:27 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report on the discovery of a tomb buried near Holm, and the hopes of archeologists that the “rare find” of these 14 intact skeletons could answer some of our biggest questions about the Neolithic period.

Also inside:

Catamarans on the cards for Orkney Ferries?

OFS takeover saves 55 jobs.

A chat with OIC’s top dog.

Questions remain over subsea security.

Transforming kirks into community hubs.

Ministers to decide Watergate dispute.

Dancing through the decades — a blast from the 1950s/60s.

Uncovering Orkney’s forgotten golf greens.

Nominations open for Orkney’s Sports Awards 2023.

