In this week’s The Orcadian

October 18, 2023 at 3:34 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that Orkney Islands Council is drawing up a “like-for-like” ferry replacement plan, which would entail as few changes to existing piers as possible.

A new estimate, stemming from a briefing note for a draft report by a regional transport partnership, places the cost of new piers, boats, and linkspans at almost £1billion.

But, the council leader told The Orcadian this week, the local authority is looking at a significantly cheaper option.

Also inside:

Midwife nominated for top award.

Royal Oak commemorations held.

Highland Park reduce carbon emissions.

From Orkney to Jerusalem — Palestinians return to lockdown, attacks, gunfire and tear gas.

Mutual aid group for bereaved and separated to be included in NHSO information pack.

Orkney goes ‘snooker loopy’ over legend visit.

