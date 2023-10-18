In this week’s The Orcadian
On the front page, we report that Orkney Islands Council is drawing up a “like-for-like” ferry replacement plan, which would entail as few changes to existing piers as possible.
A new estimate, stemming from a briefing note for a draft report by a regional transport partnership, places the cost of new piers, boats, and linkspans at almost £1billion.
But, the council leader told The Orcadian this week, the local authority is looking at a significantly cheaper option.
Also inside:
- Midwife nominated for top award.
- Royal Oak commemorations held.
- Highland Park reduce carbon emissions.
- From Orkney to Jerusalem — Palestinians return to lockdown, attacks, gunfire and tear gas.
- Mutual aid group for bereaved and separated to be included in NHSO information pack.
- Orkney goes ‘snooker loopy’ over legend visit.