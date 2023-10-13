featured news

In this week's The Orcadian

October 13, 2023 at 2:50 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that a lack of speech and language therapists is the only thing standing between a Kirkwall youngster and the autism assessment, which his mum claims to have first asked for a decade ago.

Also, we have an exclusive story on Orkney Islands Council’s unsuccessful attempt to find a new owner for the Pelamis P2 wave energy device.

Also inside:

Star Wars star in Orkney short film.

Kirkwall runner to tackle London marathon after devastating loss of Dad to lung cancer.

Orkney Library book in the limelight.

Pupils and public get hands-on experience of construction careers.

Westray conference spurs on collaborate thinking for island’s transport, training, and industrial future.

Lack of ferry cover leaving Orkney as a ‘second-class island.’

High hopes for abattoir study.

