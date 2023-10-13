  • Kirkwall
In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that a lack of speech and language therapists is the only thing standing between a Kirkwall youngster and the autism assessment, which his mum claims to have first asked for a decade ago.

Also, we have an exclusive story on Orkney Islands Council’s unsuccessful attempt to find a new owner for the Pelamis P2 wave energy device.

Also inside:

  • Star Wars star in Orkney short film.
  • Kirkwall runner to tackle London marathon after devastating loss of Dad to lung cancer.
  • Orkney Library book in the limelight.
  • Pupils and public get hands-on experience of construction careers.
  • Westray conference spurs on collaborate thinking for island’s transport, training, and industrial future.
  • Lack of ferry cover leaving Orkney as a ‘second-class island.’
  • High hopes for abattoir study.