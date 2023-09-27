featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

September 27, 2023 at 3:46 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the first page, we report that the Scottish Ambulance Service is being pressed to fix an anomaly in the way first responders in the isles are treated.

This comes amid growing fears that gaps in care provision could be putting isles patients at risk.

Also inside:

Stoat scheme seeks £8m for final phase.

£80k to assist OIC green ambitions.

Planning permission sought for Scapa port.

Striking staff stage county-wide pickets.

Mind-On supports local charities.

Heifer boosts prostate message.

Full coverage and reviews from the Orkney Blues Festival.

Lady Hamilton Cup fixture returns.

