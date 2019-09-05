In this week’s The Orcadian

September 5, 2019 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page features an exclusive story, as Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) confirms that it will be working closely with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), to prevent further airborne conflict in Orkney’s airspace, after reports of a “near miss” between a passenger plane and a group of military jets hit the national headlines.

Also in the week’s newspaper:

• Orkney GPs top patient survey

• Pentland Ferries’ new ship heading home

• A stark stoat warning from a leading ecologist

• Celebrating 20 years of World Heritage status

This week’s newspaper also features a full round-up from last weekend’s Orkney Rock Festival.

For all this, and much more, pick a copy of this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

