In this week’s The Orcadian

September 20, 2023 at 3:04 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that families who have been impacted by suicide will be invited to help shape a new plan, which will focus on fixing gaps in the support that is available to people in Orkney who are struggling.

In a frank interview with The Orcadian this week, Orkney Health and Care (OHAC) chief officer, Stephen Brown, spoke about the current state of mental health services — highlighting both the improvements that have been made, and also the significant gaps that persist.

Also inside:

‘Spyship’ silence from Ministry of Defence.

Rower’s Arctic adventure cut short.

Clock ticking towards ferries taskforce deadline.

OIC leader presses for further government response as ‘Orkxit’ investigations begin.

Star headliners to join homegrown talent for blistering Orkney Blues Festival.

Orkney RFC maintain unblemished record ahead of top-of-the-table clash.

