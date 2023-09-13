featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

September 13, 2023 at 3:16 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that the Nordic Sea saga continues as the local authority are going back to the drawing board, in an effort to find a new ferry for the Westray — Papa Westray service.

Pick up this week’s paper for an eight-page wedding feature, providing couples with everything they need to know when it comes to destinations, decor, and dress-code.

More inside:

Golden success for Hoy eagles.

Marking Orkney’s 1,000th baby box.

Electric ferries to trial in Orkney waters.

Damp, mould and condensation policy adopted by OIC.

A new chapter for one of Orkney’s top restaurants.

Fun and thrills at Orkney Science Festival 2023.

Major change to livestock transport off the table.

Milne Cup matchup beckons as Orkney travel north.

