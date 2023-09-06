In this week’s The Orcadian

featured news

September 6, 2023 at 3:47 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that visitors caught short as they take in some of Orkney’s most splendid views are turning our landscape into a “glorified public toilet.”

This is according to a Hoy resident who, alongside tour guides from across the Mainland, has shared tales this week of dirty misdeeds at some of Orkney’s most lauded historic sites.

This month’s Peedie Orcadian leads with an appeal from the organisers of the Orkney International Island Games for someone to design a mascot for the event.

Also inside the newspaper:

Speed cut approved around isles school.

Making strides for MND research.

Halt on adult befriending a ‘strategic decision.’

Divers discover resting places of tragic ships.

Recruitment scheme launched for trainee builders.

A joyous weekend with Westray Connections.

Gymnastics club launches appeal for new premises.

