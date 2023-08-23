featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

August 23, 2023 at 4:21 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that Orkney could be about to become the latest port authority to cap the number of cruise liners to call in Orkney.

Also inside:

Relief water sent to Papay.

Kirkwall rower Davie Flett under way in Northwest Passage expedition.

Man sentenced for series of sex crimes.

Scottish minister declines to comment on revised ferries price tag.

Westray Connections — preview.

A massive weekend for Stronsay.

It’s back on! The Milne Cup set for September.

For this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

Share this:

Tweet

