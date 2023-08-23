  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that Orkney could be about to become the latest port authority to cap the number of cruise liners to call in Orkney.

Also inside:

  • Relief water sent to Papay.
  • Kirkwall rower Davie Flett under way in Northwest Passage expedition.
  • Man sentenced for series of sex crimes.
  • Scottish minister declines to comment on revised ferries price tag.
  • Westray Connections — preview.
  • A massive weekend for Stronsay.
  • It’s back on! The Milne Cup set for September.

For this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.