  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we begin a packed newspaper with some of the highlights of the shows, leading into a 24-page special feature on all the successes of the season.

Also inside:

  • Counselling ordered for Holm woman’s killer.
  • Campaigner announces murder book plans.
  • ‘Heartening’ comments for Kalisgarth, but inspectors find staff ‘consistently under pressure.’
  • A glimpse into Shapinsay’s rich history.
  • ‘SheepFest’ goes ‘from strength to strength.’
  • Better late than never for Westray as Parish Cup goes North o’ the Galt.

 

 

 