In this week’s ‘The Orcadian’

August 2, 2023 at 3:45 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report on the impact that road closures and cruise liners are having on some Kirkwall businesses.

Iona Corse, business director at Flooers has written to Orkney Islands Council outlining the impact of road closures on her business, and other Kirkwall business have shared their views on the matter.

The paper also includes our annual Show Week Preview pull-out feature, and August’s edition of The Peedie Orcadian, free inside.

More in this week’s paper:

Alistair Carmichael questions the safety of subsea infrastructure.

Orcadians flee Rhodes wildfires.

RET off the agenda says transport minister.

The tale of a Firth farmer’s unique swimming cows who went on to win at the County Show.

Plans revealed for housing sites in Stromness.

Lucky Erland Sclater’s five leaf clover find.

Full report on the Kirkwall Open at Orkney Golf Club.

