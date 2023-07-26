In this week’s The Orcadian

featured news

On the front page, we report that a man who stabbed his nephew to death in St Margaret’s Hope in June last year has been remanded to a state hospital.

Erlend Fraser appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday accused of murder, and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Also inside, news that a £6,000 cocaine haul was uncovered by police, as The Orcadian joined officers on a series of drugs raids in Kirkwall.

All fired up by Swandro discoveries.

Rae’s Close volunteers uprooted by OIC.

Rapist awaits sentencing after series of attacks on women.

Russian war plan may extend to Orkney.

Holm Gala’s triumphant return.

Lack of marine protection for Papay ‘incredibly serious.’

A summertime celebration which showcases ‘Stromness at its best.’

