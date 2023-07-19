In this week’s The Orcadian
On the front page, we report that the cost of decommissioning a wave energy device bought by Orkney Islands Council for £1 is now £150,000. On Monday, the local authority published a tender seeking someone to take ownership of, remove, and dispose of the Pelamis P2.
Also inside is more coverage from Orkney’s successes at the Island Games, as well as photo-filled report from the opening of the 75th Stromness Shopping Week.
- ‘Could ferry funding be used for flights?’, asks OIC officials.
- Fundraisers clock up miles in support of MND research for beloved former teacher.
- £371million new transmission link approved.
- OIC considering limit on large cruise liner arrivals.
- Ticket launch for Orkney International Science Festival.
- Salmon farmers hit back on slaughter claims.
- Spotlight on the county after Guernsey Island Games come to an end — with Orkney 2025 up next.