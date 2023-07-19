featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

July 19, 2023 at 4:45 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that the cost of decommissioning a wave energy device bought by Orkney Islands Council for £1 is now £150,000. On Monday, the local authority published a tender seeking someone to take ownership of, remove, and dispose of the Pelamis P2.

Also inside is more coverage from Orkney’s successes at the Island Games, as well as photo-filled report from the opening of the 75th Stromness Shopping Week.

More in this week’s paper:

‘Could ferry funding be used for flights?’, asks OIC officials.

Fundraisers clock up miles in support of MND research for beloved former teacher.

£371million new transmission link approved.

OIC considering limit on large cruise liner arrivals.

Ticket launch for Orkney International Science Festival.

Salmon farmers hit back on slaughter claims.

Spotlight on the county after Guernsey Island Games come to an end — with Orkney 2025 up next.

Share this:

Tweet

