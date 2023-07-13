featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

July 13, 2023 at 11:33 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page we report that a new way forward for Orkney’s Macmillan Unit has been confirmed, as NHS Orkney moves to address complaints from patients and families.

Pick up this week’s paper for full coverage of the Island Games as well as the Stromness Shopping Week preview feature, which includes a round up of the main events and much more.

More inside:

Red card for ‘mindless’ football pitch drivers.

Glowing report for Women’s Aid Orkney.

Marine investigators publish interim mv Alfred report.

Councillor accused of ‘smash and grab’ approach to school speed isles.

NFU demands for Agri Bill explained.

