  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page we report that a new way forward for Orkney’s Macmillan Unit has been confirmed, as NHS Orkney moves to address complaints from patients and families.

Pick up this week’s paper for full coverage of the Island Games as well as the Stromness Shopping Week preview feature, which includes a round up of the main events and much more.

More inside:

  • Red card for ‘mindless’ football pitch drivers.
  • Glowing report for Women’s Aid Orkney.
  • Marine investigators publish interim mv Alfred report.
  • Councillor accused of ‘smash and grab’ approach to school speed isles.
  • NFU demands for Agri Bill explained.