In this week’s The Orcadian

July 5, 2023 at 1:45 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

The front page leads into our coverage of Orkney Islands Council’s vote to explore alternative governance options for the county, which has sparked an “Orkxit” media frenzy worldwide. Inside, we share the majority view which has emerged in our online poll on the milestone motion.

Pick up this week’s newspaper for your free copy of The Peedie Orcadian, and our Island Games 2023 preview pull-out feature.

Also inside:

OIC urged to explore ‘plan B’ for boats

Memorial fundraiser raises over £19k

Accusations agains headteacher upheld

Jettison of HPMA plans welcomed

Cancer gene testing launched in Westray

OIC passes motion against single-use vapes

Orkney hosts Scottish Youth Parliament

