In this week’s The Orcadian

On the front page, we report that an islands councillor is calling for a ban on single-use vapes, after giving the habit a try himself in order to understand the trend.
Amid reports that adults are buying these products for under-18s, while other youngsters are accessing them online, Councillor John Ross Scott has called on authorities both locally and nationally to take action.
- Council crackdown on ‘nuisance’ youths.
- McArthur defends MCA questioning.
- Solution found for ‘unsustainable’ crisis support?
- Councillors clash over school speed limits.
- Shapinsay boatbuilder’s skills immortalised on film.
- Prizes pour home from Highland Show.
- Orkney gymnasts set to go international for Island Games competition.