In this week’s The Orcadian

June 29, 2023 at 9:04 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that an islands councillor is calling for a ban on single-use vapes, after giving the habit a try himself in order to understand the trend.

Amid reports that adults are buying these products for under-18s, while other youngsters are accessing them online, Councillor John Ross Scott has called on authorities both locally and nationally to take action.

Also inside:

Council crackdown on ‘nuisance’ youths.

McArthur defends MCA questioning.

Solution found for ‘unsustainable’ crisis support?

Councillors clash over school speed limits.

Shapinsay boatbuilder’s skills immortalised on film.

Prizes pour home from Highland Show.

Orkney gymnasts set to go international for Island Games competition.

