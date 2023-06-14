featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

June 14, 2023 at 4:43 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available.

The front page reports the welcome return of mv Pentalina to her duties on the Pentland Firth, amid the peak summer season.

Also on the front, three delighted Orcadian journalists pictured after The Orcadian scooped the award for Scottish Weekly Newspaper of the Year last Wednesday.

Free with your copy — our Summer Farmer pullout feature.

Inside:

School bullying records rise

Climber makes emotional return

Shapinsay Smithy stokes community spirit

Flotta clean-up cost to be examined

Change ahead for Orkney College

New dementia nurse a first for Scotland

Coverage of the latest criminal proceedings at Kirkwall Sheriff Court

Science Festival launches transformational programme

Big Skiff Excursion raises £4k

Highlights of the week from the 2023 Doon the Coast photography competition.

Golfers dig deep for cancer charity

Digital edition available now from www.orcadian.co.uk/subscriptions

Printed edition being dispatched to most retailers late Wednesday afternoon.

