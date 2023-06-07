featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

June 7, 2023 at 3:10 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available online here.

Due to a haulage issue, the newspaper will be dispatched to retailers first thing on Thursday, June 8. Please accept our sincere apologies for the delay.

On the front page, we report that a full-scale fix for the First Churchill Barrier could see long-standing safety issues resolved by next summer, as councillors agreed to move forward repair plans.

On Tuesday, Orkney Islands Council’s development and infrastructure committee was advised of two preferred options for providing a new asphalt surface and replacing the existing sub-base-type material. Each of these comes with a predicated lifespan of 20 years.

Also inside:

Blackenings run foul of the letter of the law.

Pentalina ‘speculation’ slammed by First Minister.

‘Wanton vandalism’ needs reporting to police, says Kirkwall councillor.

Closer examination ordered to tackle hospital waiting lists.

Adventurer reflects on epic Antarctic journey.

Astonishing netball win helps Orkney lift Stuart Cup for 35th time.

Share this:

Tweet

