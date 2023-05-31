In this week’s The Orcadian
On the front page, we report that a former Orkney school janitor, whose illicit online chats with young teenage girls were exposed by a vigilante group, has avoided a jail stint.
Andrew Charles Page is no longer in his job at Evie Primary School, and ended up in emergency accommodation after his offending was discovered.
More inside:
- Is ferry replacement still ‘on the radar’ of the government?
- ‘Hats off’ to health staff amid capacity crisis.
- Cops crack down on antisocial driving.
- ‘Gaan the Distance’ goes all the way for Ukrainians.
- Fish farm consolidation plans revealed.
- Four decades of phenomenal folk music.
In this month’s Peedie Orcadian, you can read all about a secret art project set to raise funds for CLAN Cancer Support.