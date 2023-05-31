featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

May 31, 2023 at 3:05 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report that a former Orkney school janitor, whose illicit online chats with young teenage girls were exposed by a vigilante group, has avoided a jail stint.

Andrew Charles Page is no longer in his job at Evie Primary School, and ended up in emergency accommodation after his offending was discovered.

More inside:

Is ferry replacement still ‘on the radar’ of the government?

‘Hats off’ to health staff amid capacity crisis.

Cops crack down on antisocial driving.

‘Gaan the Distance’ goes all the way for Ukrainians.

Fish farm consolidation plans revealed.

Four decades of phenomenal folk music.

In this month’s Peedie Orcadian, you can read all about a secret art project set to raise funds for CLAN Cancer Support.

