In this week’s The Orcadian
Our front page shares the experience of a Kirkwall mum whose son has spent two years on the waiting list for an autism assessment. Samantha Wood claims it has been nine years since she first raised suspicion that he may have the condition. She is among a number of parents pushing for a faster process, as NHS Orkney shares hopes to break through a backlog of 120 Orkney children.
Also inside:
- Scapa Flow Museum nominated for UK prize
- Big-hearted shoppers support foodbank appeal
- Stand-off halts turbine transport
- Garden House road plans still causing concern
- Shining a light on Orkney’s foster carers
- Can Agritourism grow in the isles?
- Still folky at 40 — Folk Festival set for birthday bash
- Rugby player lifts regional title
