featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

May 17, 2023 at 4:24 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report on the challenges facing individuals and families in the county who, despite being in work, are struggling to afford to eat.

These pressures have been brought into sharp focus following an appeal by the Orkney Foodbank to boost “dwindling supplies” such as toothpaste, tinned fruit, and washing powder.

Also inside:

‘Fantastic’ naming ceremony for Freyja of Scapa.

‘Conveyer belt care’ fears expressed by union.

Charity boss ‘elated’ with ‘excellent’ inspection.

Holm home set for national television airing.

Full coverage of the Peat & Diesel gig.

New Stromness home for jeweller.

Share this:

Tweet

