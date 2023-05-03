featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

May 3, 2023 at 4:20 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report the latest news on the grounding of Pentland Ferries vessel, mv Pentalina, and the inquiries that are ongoing into how the vessel came to be sailing.

This month, The Peedie Orcadian leads with Sir Chris Hoy’s opening of the Scapa Flow Museum, and the Olympian’s top tips for Orkney’s young athletes.

More inside:

Nesting birds rev up fire risk.

‘Brutally honest’ NHS chief sees ‘appetite for change.’

‘It was all handled very professionally,’ says passenger following Pentalina grounding.

Rapist guilty of 11-year campaign of misery.

Can Orkney farming boost organic credentials?

How has Orkney celebrated Royal Coronations in years gone by? The Orcadian takes a look.

Full Rugby Sevens coverage

