In this week’s The Orcadian

April 19, 2023 at 3:27 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report that Orkney Islands Council has not been able to tell the newspaper if there is currently a provider of advocacy services for the vulnerable people in its care.

When asked who the provider is, and if there is one, the local authority said that a discussion “around advocacy provision” is due to take place this week — despite the deadline for the tendering process passing six months ago.

Also on page one, the council’s chief executive makes it clear that the business case for the Harbours Masterplan must stack up before any final decisions are made by the local authority or project funders.

Drone deliveries to start soon.

OHAL calls on Rebel for urgent energy fix.

New leadership team at the helm of social work.

Drydock company defends Pentalina work.

Nature festival announces anniversary line up.

Inside Orkney’s “earthquake proof” emergency centre.

