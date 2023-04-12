featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

April 12, 2023 at 2:31 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report that an inspection has found some adults at risk of harm did not get the protection they needed from those local agencies charged with protecting the public.

The joint inspection of adult support and protection services in Orkney has also found that only 41 per cent of adults at risk of harm were offered advocacy services — despite the positive impact this had on those who had an advocate.

Also in this week’s edition is a Renewables and Energy Efficiency pull-out feature, including everything from the latest successes of local marine companies to the best ways to heat your home.

More inside:

Rapist jailed for five years.

Springtime ribbon-cutting for revamped park.

EXCLUSIVE: OIC spent £1.2million on agency staff to cover employee exodus.

Orkney Premier Drag Show gains support.

Flying start for new London route.

Build a canoe? Can do! Westray youngsters enjoy busy Easter Break.

Police crackdown on problem parkers in Stromness.

‘Collaborative approach’ called for to boost scale of housing construction.

Share this:

Tweet

