In this week’s The Orcadian

On the front page, a family who experienced a heartbreaking loss due to ovarian cancer share their hope that testing for an Orkney variant of the BRCA1 gene could save others from the “brutality” of the “silent killer”.
- Biggest-ever Orkney Islander magazine hits the shelves
- Sidelining concerns aired for ferry taskforce
- Isles banks to reopen in “near future”
- Westray hub shares winter success
- Windfarm developers hopeful over quay use
- Coverage of criminal proceedings at Kirkwall Sheriff Court
- “Lost souls” claim refuted as COVID education pressures examined
- Wyre unveils new heritage centre
- Blistering headliners scheduled for Orkney Blues Festival
- Orkney’s spiralling housing demand examined
- Stromness Shopping Week Court unveiled
- Rendall joins 200 club in Whitecraigs win