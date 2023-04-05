featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

April 5, 2023 at 3:46 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, a family who experienced a heartbreaking loss due to ovarian cancer share their hope that testing for an Orkney variant of the BRCA1 gene could save others from the “brutality” of the “silent killer”.

Free inside — this month’s edition of The Peedie Orcadian, our newspaper for young folk.

Also inside:

Biggest-ever Orkney Islander magazine hits the shelves

Sidelining concerns aired for ferry taskforce

Isles banks to reopen in “near future”

Westray hub shares winter success

Windfarm developers hopeful over quay use

Coverage of criminal proceedings at Kirkwall Sheriff Court

“Lost souls” claim refuted as COVID education pressures examined

Wyre unveils new heritage centre

Blistering headliners scheduled for Orkney Blues Festival

Orkney’s spiralling housing demand examined

Stromness Shopping Week Court unveiled

Rendall joins 200 club in Whitecraigs win

Share this:

Tweet

