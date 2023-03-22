featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

March 22, 2023 at 4:00 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report on how Kirkwall man, Norman Wood, has turned his life around after 30 years of alcohol addiction. Now, he is well on course to clocking up an astonishing one-million steps in March, raising money and awareness of a suicide-prevention charity that is close to his heart.

Also on the front, news that Orkney Islands councillor James Moar has been ordered to carry out unpaid work and be placed on supervision for two years for animal welfare crimes that occurred at his farm.

More inside:

Caledonian MacBrayne secures mv Alfred.

School janitor sent sexual messages to children.

Care home sleep-in changes proceed amid staff protests.

Mouldy showers and ‘miserable’ tenants at Rae’s Close.

Full coverage of cancer gene news being shared with the community.

St Magnus festival launches vibrant festival.

Young people hailed among the best in the nation at Orkney Youth Awards.

Remembering acts of bravery 70 years after the wreck of Leicester City.

Share this:

Tweet

