featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

March 15, 2023 at 1:48 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report that an overwhelmingly positive response has reportedly greeted the chief officer of Orkney Health and Care after he met with staff members about the state of the Children and Families Service.

In sharp contrast to the view of former staff from the recent past, not one member of the current workforce told Stephen Brown that they felt “bullied, harassed or intimidated in their work.”

The Spring Farmer pull-out feature also comes with the newspaper this week, packed with the latest agricultural news.

Also inside:

Island ladies unleash the power of burlesque.

Guilty party claimed weapon used to warn off intruders.

NHS Orkney struggles to find pain solution.

Lucky escape for dog walker hit by car.

Scapa Flow central to ‘High North’ military planning.

Is a bridge too far? How to ‘fix’ the Churchill Barriers and power Orkney?

Fantastic 40 for Orkney netball.

Share this:

Tweet

