In this week’s The Orcadian

March 8, 2023 at 2:16 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report that Ken Amer is spearheading the formation of a new charity aiming to raise awareness of prostate problems, following the photographer’s own traumatic experience. Orkney Prostate Awareness has already received its first donations, including £300 from The Orcadian’s own Mark Harcus, who brought the story of Ken’s terminal cancer diagnosis to light.

We also have a story of bullying allegations from five former staff members at Orkney Housing Association Ltd (OHAL), who have contacted The Orcadian in the past fortnight. Chief executive of OHAL, Craig Spence, told the newspaper that the organisation is “committed” to providing staff with “a safe, supportive and positive working environment.”

This week’s edition also includes the third and final Orkney Menu feature, offering a chance to win a £100 voucher.

More inside:

Old Library set for new chapter.

Full potential of renewable port to be ‘unleashed’?

March-ing through the snow.

Excavations to end at Ness of Brodgar in 2024.

Author and poet set for Stromness.

Dark skies to shine through in Science Festival.

Perfect weather for ploughing matches.

Fortieth anniversary of senior inter-county netball.

