featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

March 1, 2023 at 1:25 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

The front page introduces our coverage of Orkney Islands Council’s budget plans, including the public reaction to news of a ten per cent hike on tax and service charges. We also share a delightful image from the first ever Orkney Tourism Awards — full coverage inside.

Pick up your copy to enjoy our free monthly pullout for young folk — The Peedie Orcadian.

Also inside:

Crewless freight to be trialled

Social work remains ‘unfit for purpose’

Firms slam alcohol advertising consultation

Health staff absence faces scrutiny

Assaults on NHSO staff more than double

Barrier backlash boils over

Fisheries association speaks out on MSP comments

Full coverage of the SCDA Orkney Drama Festival

Young Orcadians to join global folk stars on stage

Controversial livestock transport review launched

Football status quo to remain

Share this:

Tweet

