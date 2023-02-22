featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

February 22, 2023 at 1:55 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

The front page carries an exclusive report detailing how Women’s Aid Orkney contracted a child molester awaiting trial to undertake a “refuge refurb”. The charity, which provides shelter, support and care to women and children affected by domestic and sexual abuse, has this week offered a full apology. This follows public censure by the Care Inspectorate as the result of an official safeguarding complaint.

Pick up your copy of the newspaper to enjoy our FREE Wedding Feature pullout inside.

Also inside:

Charities give thanks to M&Co staff

St Colms issue vandalism plea

Government pledges to fully fund internal fleet

Coverage of the latest criminal proceedings at Kirkwall Sheriff Court

Isles tapestry goes on show

Speculation mounts over ferry’s future

Public to have say on Stromness Community Centre future

Sandwick ploughing match success

Rugby side grinds out victory in Greenock

Keep your eye on the market with our Property section

Take a Peedie Break with our weekly crossword, sudoku and Giddy Limit cartoon strip

Have a gander at times past in From Our Archive

Find new opportunities and public notices in our Classified section

Share this:

Tweet

