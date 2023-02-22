In this week’s The Orcadian
The front page carries an exclusive report detailing how Women’s Aid Orkney contracted a child molester awaiting trial to undertake a “refuge refurb”. The charity, which provides shelter, support and care to women and children affected by domestic and sexual abuse, has this week offered a full apology. This follows public censure by the Care Inspectorate as the result of an official safeguarding complaint.
Also inside:
- Charities give thanks to M&Co staff
- St Colms issue vandalism plea
- Government pledges to fully fund internal fleet
- Coverage of the latest criminal proceedings at Kirkwall Sheriff Court
- Isles tapestry goes on show
- Speculation mounts over ferry’s future
- Public to have say on Stromness Community Centre future
- Sandwick ploughing match success
- Rugby side grinds out victory in Greenock
