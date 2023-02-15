featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

February 15, 2023 at 3:34 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report on the concerns from Orkney drinks producers and retailers about a national recycling initiative, as the deadline approaches at the end of this month.

Sign up to a scheme that could wreak financial devastation on your business – or face being blocked and cut off from selling your award-winning produce. This is the dilemma that the local drinks industry says it is facing because of the Deposit Return Scheme.

Also in newspaper is a two-page feature on the 90th anniversary of Alfred Flett ltd.

More inside:

Dog theft fears for missing Murphy.

Burray bird flu seal prompts worldwide warning.

Sports facility talks on hold following private discussion.

Soma’s Light to guide others in pain.

Rare bird spotted in Hoy.

Papa Westray referendum needed, say campaigners.

Cruise season could be record-breaker.

KAOS’ Sunshine on Leith wows sellout crowds.

